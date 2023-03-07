Contact Troubleshooters
Popular airshow pushed to 2024 due to ongoing airport construction

Photo Courtesy: Lake Cumberland Air Show Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Lake Cumberland Air Show Facebook(Lake Cumberland Air Show Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Fans of a popular air show usually held in Pulaski County are going to have to wait another year to see it in action again.

On Tuesday, organizers with the Lake Cumberland Air Show announced they will push the show to 2024 due to ongoing construction at the Lake Cumberland Regional Airport just outside Somerset.

The tarmac, where the aircraft involved in the show usually park, is undergoing a rehabilitation project that will not be finished until this fall.

Officials say the extra year will give them time to build a bigger and better show than they had in 2022 that brought in more than 8,000 people.

The event started in 2021 as a way to bring visitors to the airport to highlight the importance of aviation and community involvement.

“The Lake Cumberland Air Show has quickly become one of our region’s fastest-growing outdoor events,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce executive director said in a news release. “It serves as an important avenue to salute our veterans, involves the community and showcases aviation at our world-class airport.”

The show was recently awarded the Community Event of the Year back in January by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce during its annual banquet.

Organizers say the new date will be September 21st, 2024. Airport board member and Lake Cumberland Air Show President David Morris said organizers are already accepting sponsorships for the event.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

