SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The pattern remains active but not extreme. Which is good.

Next system is late Thursday Night/Friday AM with a quick round of rain showers.

Another wave is Sunday PM/Night that could involve a mix but that system is struggling so far.

Next week the pattern is a colder than normal one and could feature some snow. However, there are no signs of anything significant in the outlook as of today.

