SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/7
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -
The pattern remains active but not extreme. Which is good.
Next system is late Thursday Night/Friday AM with a quick round of rain showers.
Another wave is Sunday PM/Night that could involve a mix but that system is struggling so far.
Next week the pattern is a colder than normal one and could feature some snow. However, there are no signs of anything significant in the outlook as of today.
Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.