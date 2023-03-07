Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 3/7

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

The pattern remains active but not extreme. Which is good.

Next system is late Thursday Night/Friday AM with a quick round of rain showers.

Another wave is Sunday PM/Night that could involve a mix but that system is struggling so far.

Next week the pattern is a colder than normal one and could feature some snow. However, there are no signs of anything significant in the outlook as of today.

SnowTALK! 3/7