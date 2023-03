UPDATE: Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat, all Madison schools on lockout

UPDATE: Law enforcement in Indiana cleared Madison Junior High School and Madison Consolidated High School, determining there is no immediate threat.

Madison Consolidated Schools announced that all schools are on lockout status out of an abundance of caution and Ivy Tech classes are canceled on Tuesday.

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Madison Consolidated Schools officials are currently working with law enforcement agencies in Indiana due to an active threat situation at Madison Junior High School.

MJHS and Madison Consolidated High School school are on lockdown.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.