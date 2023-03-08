1 dead in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood apartment fire
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Someone has died in an early morning apartment fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood.
Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Protection District confirmed that a call came in Wednesday at 3:52 a.m. about a fire on Cofer Avenue.
The fire is under control, but firefighters found a victim dead inside.
Arson investigators are there working to figure out what caused this fire to start.
