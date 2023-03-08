62-year-old man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park apartment fire identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the man killed in an early morning apartment fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Glenn White, 62, died due to smoke inhalation from the fire in the 4700 block of Cofer Avenue on Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office. White’s manner of death was ruled as an accident.

PRP Fire Protection District confirmed a call came in Wednesday at 3:52 a.m. on a fire at the location.

The fire was placed under control, but firefighters found a victim dead inside.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

