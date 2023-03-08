Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

62-year-old man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park apartment fire identified

PRP Fire confirmed a call came in early Wednesday morning about a fire on Cofer Avenue.
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the man killed in an early morning apartment fire in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

Glenn White, 62, died due to smoke inhalation from the fire in the 4700 block of Cofer Avenue on Wednesday, according to the coroner’s office. White’s manner of death was ruled as an accident.

PRP Fire Protection District confirmed a call came in Wednesday at 3:52 a.m. on a fire at the location.

The fire was placed under control, but firefighters found a victim dead inside.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Law enforcement in Indiana began investigating a reported threat involving Madison Consolidated...
UPDATE: Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat; all Madison schools on lockout
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
Michael Farmer and his family lost everything after a tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado

Latest News

With taxes due in a month, the Internal Revenue Service is opening up a Louisville Taxpayer...
IRS opening Louisville center for taxpayer assistance
The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters...
Bourbon & Beyond announces headlining acts for 2023 festival
PRP Fire confirmed a call came in early Wednesday morning about a fire on Cofer Avenue.
1 dead in Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood apartment fire
The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent...
DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD, city government