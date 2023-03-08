Contact Troubleshooters
Bourbon & Beyond announces headlining acts for 2023 festival

The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters...
The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters call “the biggest lineup yet.”(Steve Thrasher/Danny Wimmer Presents)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters call “the biggest lineup yet.”

Headliners for the 2023 show include Bruno Mars, The Killers and The Black Keys among more than 65 music acts performing September 14 through 17 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents said. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

In addition to music, the festival will also include daily workshops and demonstrations from master distillers and celebrity chefs, including Amanda Freitag, Ed Lee and Chris Santos.

Bourbon lovers will also be able to taste select craft distillery options and learn the art of bourbon making. More experiences can be found on the Bourbon & Beyond website.

Following Bourbon & Beyond, the Louder than Life rock music festival will take place on Sept. 21-24.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now at Bourbon & Beyond’s website.

