Bullitt County smoke detector ordinance introduced after fatal Lebanon Junction fire

(WAVE News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New evidence was released from Bullitt County arson investigators following a Lebanon Junction fire that took the lives of a pregnant mother and two young girls.

On January 19, firefighters were called to a home north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library at 3:46 a.m.

Lebanon Junction Fire said the call originally came in as a disturbance as people were knocking on doors trying to alert other people about the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they located heavy fire coming from the home.

The Bullitt County coroner said Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter, Haisley Heath, 6, and her unborn son, Holton, were killed in the fire. Raegan Maraman, 6, was also killed.

Eryn was confirmed six months pregnant at the time of her death.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office report, the fire originated in the utility room of the home.

The only surviving man in the home is William Maraman. He explained in a written report given to officials what happened.

The report read in part, “I woke up, and thought somebody was walking through the house...When I got up, I realized the house was full of smoke and started yelling fire.”

Maraman wrote he was unable to reach the victims, so he went to get a neighbor to help. Together, they were not able to re-enter due to the heat and smoke.

Officials later confirmed the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

In the victims’ honor, the family said they are pushing a new fire ordinance for all of Bullitt County that would require smoke detectors.

”Any time a property is bought, sold, leased, rented, there has to be working smoke detectors in the building,” Eryn’s mother, Kym Toodgood, said.

The ordinance is named the Eryn Haisley Raegan and Holton Act.

Due to the extent of damage, officials said what caused the fire is still undetermined.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
JCPS: 1 school without power; 4 without internet after severe weather
A Louisville family barely escapes with their lives after an oak tree falls on their home.
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park

Law enforcement in Indiana began investigating a reported threat involving Madison Consolidated...
2 arrested including 15-year-old after fake threats made to Madison, Ind. schools
A statewide competition is being held to find the "coolest thing" manufactured in the...
Kentucky Association of Manufacturers searching for 'coolest thing' made in Ky.
Generic Gavel
New house bill will allow educational staff to openly practice religion
Mayor Mike Moore delivers his Jeffersonville State of the City address