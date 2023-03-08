Bullitt County smoke detector ordinance introduced after fatal Lebanon Junction fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New evidence was released from Bullitt County arson investigators following a Lebanon Junction fire that took the lives of a pregnant mother and two young girls.

On January 19, firefighters were called to a home north of the Lebanon Junction branch of the Bullitt County Public Library at 3:46 a.m.

Lebanon Junction Fire said the call originally came in as a disturbance as people were knocking on doors trying to alert other people about the fire.

When fire crews arrived, they located heavy fire coming from the home.

The Bullitt County coroner said Eryn Toogood, 27, her daughter, Haisley Heath, 6, and her unborn son, Holton, were killed in the fire. Raegan Maraman, 6, was also killed.

Eryn was confirmed six months pregnant at the time of her death.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office report, the fire originated in the utility room of the home.

The only surviving man in the home is William Maraman. He explained in a written report given to officials what happened.

The report read in part, “I woke up, and thought somebody was walking through the house...When I got up, I realized the house was full of smoke and started yelling fire.”

Maraman wrote he was unable to reach the victims, so he went to get a neighbor to help. Together, they were not able to re-enter due to the heat and smoke.

Officials later confirmed the home did not have any working smoke detectors.

In the victims’ honor, the family said they are pushing a new fire ordinance for all of Bullitt County that would require smoke detectors.

”Any time a property is bought, sold, leased, rented, there has to be working smoke detectors in the building,” Eryn’s mother, Kym Toodgood, said.

The ordinance is named the Eryn Haisley Raegan and Holton Act.

Due to the extent of damage, officials said what caused the fire is still undetermined.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click or tap here.

