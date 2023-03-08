Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain chances return this evening

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain showers expected this evening/early Friday morning
  • Watching another potential system on Sunday; rain/snow possible
  • Cooler temperatures last into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll be cloudy but dry to start the day, however, rain chances increase toward sunset. Highs today will be warmer, climbing into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Rain showers track through the region tonight, exiting before the Friday morning commute. Temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Tomorrow will be cloudy and colder behind an early morning cold front. Afternoon temperatures Friday hover in the 50s. The wind will gust up to 30 MPH tomorrow, keeping wind chills in the 30s for most of the day. Mostly cloudy skies remain Friday night. Expect lows in the 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks quiet, cool, and cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll watch our next system move in Sunday, bringing a chance for not only rain but also a chance of wet snow north of the I-64 corridor. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

