FORECAST: Winter-like weather sticks around

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain showers expected late Thursday into early Friday

Watching another potential system on Sunday; rain/snow possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds hold tough through the afternoon, limiting highs to the upper 40s and low 50s. Clouds break apart tonight before returning early Thursday morning. Temperatures fall into the upper 20s and low 30s.

A passing warm front will not only keep clouds in our forecast tomorrow, but it will also push temperatures into the 50s. Rain chances increase during the afternoon/early evening. An area of low-pressure marches through the region Thursday night, bringing widespread rain into the forecast.

Friday looks cloudy and breezy with highs only in the 40s. We’re keeping an eye on our Sunday system that will bring rain (and even some snow/wintry mix) back into the forecast. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

