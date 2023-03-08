Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Law enforcement in Indiana began investigating a reported threat involving Madison Consolidated...
UPDATE: Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat; all Madison schools on lockout
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
Michael Farmer and his family lost everything after a tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado

Latest News

62-year-old man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park apartment fire identified
U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
STILLS: Tesla owner shares photos of steering wheel fallen off
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are in New York City to accept the...
Harry & Meghan’s daughter christened, will use royal title
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
TSA agents seize gun from actor Mike Epps in Indianapolis