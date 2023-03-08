Howard University students spend spring break helping community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students from Howard University are spending their spring break helping out the community here in Louisville.

Howard University is a private, historically Black research institution in Washington D.C.

A group of students from the university are in Louisville for the Alternative Spring Break Project.

They are helping out at Salvation Army Louisville to prepare food boxes for those in need.

The students are also working in the food pantry, cleaning and serving dinner in the Red Kettle Café.

The café provides anyone who is hungry with three hot and nutritious meals a day.

The Howard University Alternative Spring Break program has been running for 29 years. It’s purpose is to get students involved in meaningful service projects.

