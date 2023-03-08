IMPD: Arrest made after Lucas Oil Stadium worker shot, killed during shift

“Gut-wrenching ... something you don’t expect. Especially to someone who comes in cracking jokes all day,” Dave Bilodeau said of his coworker, Donnie Lee Sanders.
A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night...
A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:07 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Lucas Oil Stadium worker Monday night in downtown Indianapolis, IMPD said Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 9:45 p.m. on March 6, to 500 S. Capitol Ave, near the northeast corner of the stadium. There they located 35-year-old Donnie Lee Sanders, who had been shot, down on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believed the suspect went to the Indiana Convention Center, which was placed on lockdown by security and staff. Employees and occupants were also advised to shelter in place, IMPD said.

IMPD officers and K-9s as well as members of IMPD’s SWAT team, Emergency Response Group and Aviation team were called to help secure the perimeter around the convention center.

Shortly before midnight, police said the Convention center security staff reviewed surveillance video and saw the suspect leave the facility, but not re-enter the building.

The shelter-in-place directive was lifted, and officers reopened the streets surrounding the convention center.

Police said Tuesday afternoon that they were making progress in the investigation.

“Just still gut-wrenching”

Dave Bilodeau said it didn’t take long to get to know his coworker, Donnie Lee Sanders.

“Real loud guy. Funny, coming in there making jokes,” said Bilodeau. “Introduced himself to everybody and seemed like a cool dude.”

Bilodeau was in his first week of work inside Lucas Oil Stadium and Monday night was his first shift with Sanders.

“Working through a temp agency, we were setting down plywood and dirt for the upcoming motocross event,” said Bilodeau.

Police say right before 10 p.m. Monday, Sanders was shot and killed just outside the stadium.

The suspect fled. At first, the suspect went right across the street to the Indiana Convention Center.

“IMPD officers were able to review camera footage, slow everything down and we did understand that the alleged suspect did enter the convention center,” said IMPD Officer William Young on Monday night. “He quickly exited the convention center; however, he was not able to get back into the convention center due to the doors being locked.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

FORECAST: Light rain returns this evening

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brian Goode
Clouds will continue to increase with light rain breaking out west to east.

National

Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO Associated Press
The Senate, where the average age is 65, has been without several members recently due to illness.

Louisville Metro

Kentucky Derby Festival getting ready for first event of the season

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WAVE Staff
There will be a bourbon-inspired cuisine and cocktails with a 2023 Festival imagery preview the day before Saint Patrick's Day.

Louisville Metro

Security raised at Noe Middle School after pellet gun found in student’s bag

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
Families at Noe Middle School were informed of increased security on Wednesday after a pellet gun was found in a student’s bag.

Digital Derby Guide

Experience Thunder over Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dustin Vogt
Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s famous air show and fireworks.

Latest News

Louisville Metro

Jeffersontown police arrest southern Texas man after 110 lbs. of cocaine seized

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
There will be a live JPD update on Thursday at 2 p.m. that will be livestreamed here.

Louisville Metro

LG&E power restoration efforts continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
There are almost 2,000 customers still without power.

Crime

Man stabbed in Valley Station neighborhood recovering

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
Louisville Metro police officers were called to Constance Drive.

Crime

Man recovering after being shot near Churchill Downs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WAVE Staff
The call about a reported shooting came in Wednesday about 15 minutes before midnight off Utah Avenue near William Harrison Park.

Indiana

Former NBA star, Concord alumnus Shawn Kemp arrested for alleged drive-by in Tacoma

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Matt Loch
Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star, making a name for himself with the Seattle Supersonics, who drafted him in 1989.

Local

Community reacts to DOJ LMPD report

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By David Ochoa
When people think of LMPD’s conduct, many think back to 2020 with Breonna Taylor’s death, the protests, and events that followed. But for some people, it goes back farther than that.