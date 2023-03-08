IRS opening Louisville center for taxpayer assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With taxes due in a month, the Internal Revenue Service is opening up a Louisville Taxpayer Assistance Center to help improve service this tax season.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Place, where guests will be able to receive face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

Questions that can be answered by tax professionals include inquiries on a tax bill, an IRS audit or resolving any tax problem, according to a release.

Individuals should bring a current government-issued photo ID, social security cards for themselves or all members of a household, IRS letters or notices and two other forms of identification.

While tax return preparation is not provided at these centers, information will be provided to guests about where they can get their taxes prepared free.

The IRS said help is also available 24/7 using the IRS website.

For more information on Saturday openings, click or tap here.

