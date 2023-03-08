Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersonville police investigating head-on crash

(Live 5)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police and Indiana State Police traffic crash investigations teams are investigating a head-on crash that happened Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Woerhle Road.

Police said occupants inside both vehicles were taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
