Jeffersonville police investigating head-on crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Police and Indiana State Police traffic crash investigations teams are investigating a head-on crash that happened Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Woerhle Road.

Police said occupants inside both vehicles were taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

