Kentucky Oaks Survivor Parade returns for its 15th year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade is back for it’s 15th year to celebrate breast or ovarian cancer survivors and those who are still fighting their cancer battle.

Participants will march on Churchill Downs’ racetrack before the running of the Longines Kentucky Oaks.

According to a release, the Survivors Parade will be on on Friday, May 5, and it will honor the 149 survivors and fighters who were selected. If you submitted an entry and didn’t receive an email from the Kentucky Derby, reach out to SurvivorsParade@kyderby.com.

Here is a list of the participants:

149th Kentucky Oaks Survivors Parade Participants

· Linda Abner

· Theresa Adkins

· Shaun Age

· Lu Ann Avery

· Marlyce Baker

· Trisha Baker

· Jacqueline Barbour-Glenn

· June Michelle Bates

· Sueanne Beckman

· Kathleen Beiser

· Sasha Beoshanz

· Beth Bergmann

· Marcia Bird

· Monica Braun

· Diane Breeding

· Dana Bridges Westerman

· Lisa Bridgewater

· Cathy Brown

· Leisa Bube

· Patty Burchett

· Lora Burke

· Penny Burroughs

· Laura Campbell

· LeAnn Carrico

· Jennifer Cheeks

· Angela Collier

· Bertha Combs

· Carla Cravens

· Monica Cuthbert

· Melissa Davis

· Shirley Dean

· Tarah Decker

· Maureen Durbin

· Michele Edison

· Deborah Edwards

· Rebecca Ehrsam

· Jennifer Fair

· Lorraine Farris

· Lisa Ferguson

· Vicki Fleitz

· Jessica Flores

· Leigha Ford

· Cindi Fowler

· Brenda Goetz

· Wendy Gregory

· Stacia Hall

· Diane Hartley

· Kimberly Hawkins

· Amy Hayden

· Margaret Hendley

· Kimberley Hix

· Laura Hixon

· Patti Hobbs

· Melissa Holbrooks

· Marybeth Irvine

· Clara Johnson

· Margaret Johnston

· Elizabeth Jones

· Julie Julich

· Brandee Kaelin

· Amasetta Kah

· Amy Kern

· Colleen Klass

· Sara LeGaspi

· Natalie Legleiter

· Jill Leonhardt

· Courtney Line

· Lisa Lofton

· Kelly Lovell

· Jessica Lowe

· Georgina Lutz

· Lorraine Maloney

· Toby Marron

· Laura Martin

· Melissa Masterson

· Shannon McKenna

· JoAnn McLaughlin

· Sandra Medcalf

· Elizabeth Michael

· Theresa Miller

· Anne Moore

· Megan Moore

· Kimberley Moran

· Charlene Moser

· Carla Moses

· Karen Murphy

· Tia Murphy

· Diana Nemec

· Pam Ollier

· Manda Olmstead

· Amanda Olson

· Lynn Ondishiko

· Linda Partridge

· Rita Peavler

· Virginia Pluta

· Marcie Prather

· Cindy Priddy

· Stephanie Probst

· Susan Rapier

· Laura Regusci

· Cheryl Restall

· Bettina Riley

· Tawanna Rondo

· Krista Salerno

· Biranne Salisbury

· Nancy Schroeder

· Cathy Schultz

· Lee Anne Sharp

· Ashley Shaw

· Melissa Sheets

· Vendis Shipley

· Stephanie Shofner

· Diana Slay

· Terry Slucher

· Carmen Smith

· Lisa Smith

· Susan Smith

· Jeanne Speer

· Angie Spies

· Kim Stasiak

· Nellie Steffen

· Lauren Stolz

· Teresa Sulfridge

· Kara Taylor

· Mary Taylor

· Tracey Ternent

· Carrie Thompson

· Melissa Thompson

· Dawn Turcotte

· Angela Underwood

· Sharon Underwood

· Teresa Vincent

· Dana Wagner

· Darla Walker

· Laurie Warren

· Stephen Watkins

· Leyorkia Webster

· Cindy Whitaker

· Audrianna Wierwille

· Gina Wilhite

· Ashley Wilkins

· Lesa Williams

· Brenda Williams

· Elisabeth Wilson

· Misty Wilson

· Jennifer Winterton

· Lindsey Witten

· Melissa Wright

· Kimberly Zink

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.