LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s mother, family attorneys speak on DOJ LMPD findings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, along with family attorney Lonita Baker, provides comments following the release of the Department of Justice findings on Louisville Metro City Government and the city’s police department.

The report states a lack of accountability, a lack of leadership and discrimination within the department when dealing with racial discriminatory policing and excessive force.

The conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Watch live below.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.