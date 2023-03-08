Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville events held for International Women’s Day

(KSLA)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday is International Women’s Day, which was created to celebrate the achievements of women.

There are some events in Louisville that are being held for the day.

Americana is hosting its second annual International Women’s Day Breakfast Briefing at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Logan Street Market.

Ladies Who Lead is also hosting a cocktail hour from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Great Flood Highlands on Bardstown Road.

Women’s History Month is also celebrated every year in March.

