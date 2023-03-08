Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police on Tuesday.

Reports said 25-year-old Justin Aubrey used a cell phone to contact a 12-year-old on two separate occasions to attempt to engage in a commercial sex act.

He also contacted a 14-year-old to attempt the same thing.

Aubrey drove to a given location to commit the act and was found in possession of a condom.

He recklessly used his vehicle to evade officers attempting to arrest him.

Aubrey is facing several other charges including criminal mischief, wanton endangerment and assault on a police officer.

