Mammoth Cave National Park reopens after storm

Mammoth Cave National Park’s Public Information Officer, Molly Schroer, said crews have been working for days to clear over 300 fallen trees and branches.
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mammoth Cave National Park has reopened, having been closed since the March 3 storm for cleanup.

The park’s Public Information Officer, Molly Schroer, said crews have been working for days to clear over 300 fallen trees and branches from roadways.

“They’ve been working hard every day over the weekend since the storm hit,” Schroer said. “They opened up our campground and cleared the root loops there, so we can invite guests back to camp at the park.”

Like many others in Kentucky, the park was left without power or internet for most of the weekend.

“We’ve been able to get power restored and Internet back to our visitors center, so we’ve reopened that. Our administrative areas still don’t have any power or internet, so those of us that can work from home are teleworking,” Schroer said.

Schroer said the park was lucky, with minimal damage being done to facilities.

“There’s some of our lodging structures, we had three structures hit in the park, we had some damage to our employee housing, and also our superintendent’s office,” Schroer said.

At this time trails and campgrounds are open in the park, though Schroer advises visitors to remain cautious.

“Be aware of your surroundings before you set up your tent. Look up above you and see is there a loose limb, is there something hanging above me that looks like it could fall in my tent,” Shroer said. “If you’re hiking on a trail, if there’s a section that looks like a tree could fall or looks questionable, don’t proceed.”

Despite the damage still left to clean up, Schroer says the park is ready to go.

“We’re pretty much back in action now and I think later this week there are working on getting our utilities back so we can you know open our lodging again,” Schoer said. “We’re working with Kentucky Utilities and I know they’re very busy trying to get service back throughout the region.”

To stay up to date on current conditions at the park, visit the Mammoth Cave National Park website.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

