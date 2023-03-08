Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials respond to Department of Justice findings on LMPD ‘discriminatory’ practices

Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.
Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser generic.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the release of the U.S. Department of Justice’s findings on the Louisville Metro Police Department and a new consent decree between the two departments, leaders within the commonwealth and beyond have issued statements on the report.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he and interim chief Jacquelyn Gwynn-Villaroel took the oath of office in January and knew the long awaited findings were coming.

“But we both understood from the beginning that we would inherit and embrace this opportunity to reform and improve LMPD,” Greenberg said in a tweet. “This work is essential to reducing violent crime and strengthening public safety, which is the number one responsibility of city government.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the findings were concerning and noted an opportunity for the department and Louisville’s government to take positive steps “for lasting change.”

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who took over the case for charges on LMPD officers involved in the deadly raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment on March 13, said he hopes the Department of Justice’s “work with Louisville Metro and city officials will help address lingering concerns and better allow law enforcement to keep people safe.”

Ben Crump, national civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s case, said the findings reveal multiple practices that violate the Constitution of the United States.

“The family of Breonna Taylor is encouraged by the findings released today by Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division revealing a pattern of biased policing and a long list of constitutional violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“These findings, and LMPD’s expected cooperation with the DOJ’s recommended remedial measures, will help protect the citizens of Louisville and shape its culture of policing. It’s steps like these, and involvement of the Attorney General and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, that will move our nation forward and prevent future tragedies like the one that took the life of Breonna Taylor and the countless others who have been killed unnecessarily by law enforcement.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Law enforcement in Indiana began investigating a reported threat involving Madison Consolidated...
UPDATE: Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat; all Madison schools on lockout
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
Michael Farmer and his family lost everything after a tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado

Latest News

FILE: Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer
LIVE: Breonna Taylor’s mother, family attorneys speak on DOJ LMPD findings
With taxes due in a month, the Internal Revenue Service is opening up a Louisville Taxpayer...
IRS opening Louisville center for taxpayer assistance
62-year-old man killed in Pleasure Ridge Park apartment fire identified
The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters...
Bourbon & Beyond announces headlining acts for 2023 festival