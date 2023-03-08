Officials respond to Department of Justice findings on LMPD ‘discriminatory’ practices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following the release of the U.S. Department of Justice’s findings on the Louisville Metro Police Department and a new consent decree between the two departments, leaders within the commonwealth and beyond have issued statements on the report.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said he and interim chief Jacquelyn Gwynn-Villaroel took the oath of office in January and knew the long awaited findings were coming.

“But we both understood from the beginning that we would inherit and embrace this opportunity to reform and improve LMPD,” Greenberg said in a tweet. “This work is essential to reducing violent crime and strengthening public safety, which is the number one responsibility of city government.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the findings were concerning and noted an opportunity for the department and Louisville’s government to take positive steps “for lasting change.”

A statement from Gov. Andy Beshear: pic.twitter.com/SrErFiquqh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 8, 2023

Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who took over the case for charges on LMPD officers involved in the deadly raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment on March 13, said he hopes the Department of Justice’s “work with Louisville Metro and city officials will help address lingering concerns and better allow law enforcement to keep people safe.”

day in & day out to keep our communities safe. We hope that the U.S. Department of Justice’s work with Louisville Metro and city officials will help address lingering concerns & better allow law enforcement to keep people safe. (2/2) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) March 8, 2023

Ben Crump, national civil rights attorney representing Taylor’s case, said the findings reveal multiple practices that violate the Constitution of the United States.

“The family of Breonna Taylor is encouraged by the findings released today by Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division revealing a pattern of biased policing and a long list of constitutional violations by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

“These findings, and LMPD’s expected cooperation with the DOJ’s recommended remedial measures, will help protect the citizens of Louisville and shape its culture of policing. It’s steps like these, and involvement of the Attorney General and the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, that will move our nation forward and prevent future tragedies like the one that took the life of Breonna Taylor and the countless others who have been killed unnecessarily by law enforcement.”

