Power outage update after historic windstorm

(MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of Kentuckians are still without power following a historic windstorm that swept through the area Friday.

According to LG&E’s outage map, over 10,000 customers are still without power and now, it’s much colder with a chance of rain within the next few days.

The number of people without power has been drastically dropping in the past couple of days as crews continue to work to restore power.

Several of the areas that were hit are estimated to have their power restored by either today or tomorrow.

