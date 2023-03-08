Shepherdsville man indicted for fiery crash on Preston Highway killing woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shepherdsville man has been indicted in connection to a deadly crash in January 2022.

William McCorkle, 53, was charged with murder, assault, failure to maintain insurance and operating a vehicle under the influence, according to Jefferson Circuit Court.

McCorkle’s indictment was returned on January 19 for the crash that happened nearly one year prior.

Around 8:15 p.m. on January 20, 2022, police were called to a crash at the intersection of Preston Highway and Cooper Chapel Road.

Louisville Metro police said a pickup truck pulling a trailer was in the southbound turn lanes of Preston Highway. While making a left turn, the pickup truck was struck by an SUV, causing the pickup to catch fire.

A woman in the pickup was killed. The pickup driver and the two people in the SUV each sustained minor injuries.

The woman was later identified as Sheryl Lynn Hollenkamp.

A bench warrant has been issued for McCorkle’s arrest after he failed to appear for arraignment in Jefferson Circuit Court. His preliminary bond has been set at $200,000 cash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.