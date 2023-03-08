Testing results on hazardous materials being brought to Indiana released
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that the third-party testing results of hazardous waste materials that are being shipped to Indiana from the Ohio train derailment have been released.
On March 3, Gov. Holcomb announced that his office is working with Indianapolis-based Pace Labs to test the hazardous materials from the Feb. 3 train derailment that are being sent to Heritage Environmental Services in Roachdale. The message came days after he publicly denounced the decision to bring the toxic waste to the Indiana landfill.
BACKGROUND: Gov. Holcomb orders more testing on hazardous waste from train derailment - Roachdale waste facility has previous violations - Fort Wayne Utilities ensures residents Ohio train derailment won’t impact local water supply
Now, Holcomb says Pace Labs’ testing shows the material does not contain any harmful levels of dioxins when compared to acceptable levels established by the EPA. He says the lab will continue to test samples of any future materials that may be brought to Indiana from East Palestine.
You can view the results here and read his full statement below.
