UPS celebrating Women’s History Month

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is celebrating Women’s History Month and plans to commemorate all the accomplishments women have made in America.

On Wednesday, UPS celebrated 100 years since the first woman, Jessie Belle, was hired at the company back in 1923.

Belle worked at UPS for 31 years before retiring at their Los Angeles Office.

In a statement, the company said that UPS aims to have 30% of women in full-time management positions globally and also further broaden the diversity in the company by 2025.

“I sure hope that the world continues to diversify,” Ericka Kuhn with UPS said. “That companies continue to emphasize diversity and inclusion. I know that’s a huge emphasis for UPS.”

The UPS Foundation gave $3.3 million last year to help women thrive around the world.

