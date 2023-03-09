Contact Troubleshooters
2 UofL Health doctors going to help earthquake victims in Turkey

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two UofL Health doctors are packing their bags and getting on a flight on Thursday to help earthquake victims in Turkey.

Dr. Muhammad Babar and Dr. Sajaad Jamil are flying to Turkey. They will be heading to a city that was hit hard by the earthquake.

Babar wants the people of Turkey to know that Louisville sees them and they are supported.

They will be hitting the ground running, helping as many people as they can.

“A lot of mental health issues, PTSD,” Barbar said. “The physician there told me that children are not talking much since then. There are people who have lost their loved ones, that is another aspect as we are planning to see and help them in a way, establishing a mobile psychiatry clinic.”

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 50,000 people.

The UofL Health doctors plan on staying in Turkey for five days and share their stories with us when they return.

