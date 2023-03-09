Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Haven was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair and brown eyes, and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fallen tree knocked out power to neighbors living in Kenilworth Place
Louisville couple relying on extension cords to power oxygen machine
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Law enforcement in Indiana began investigating a reported threat involving Madison Consolidated...
UPDATE: Indiana law enforcement says no immediate threat; all Madison schools on lockout
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
3 juveniles arrested after fighting at Waterfront Park
Michael Farmer and his family lost everything after a tornado in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Southern Indiana family loses everything in EF-1 tornado

Latest News

U.S. safety regulators are investigating Tesla after reports of steering wheel failure.
US probes Tesla Autopilot, steering wheels that can come off
FILE - Crewmen enter Bradley fighting vehicles at a US military base at an undisclosed location...
House votes down bill directing removal of troops from Syria
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in front of the Dirksen Senate Office Building,...
Senate votes to block DC crime laws; Biden supportive
Members of the House and Senate were informed Wednesday that hackers may have gained access to...
Congress members warned of significant health data breach