Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Black leaders unsurprised by DOJ findings into Louisville Metro Police

One of the most glaring problems was the department's discriminatory practices toward Black people.
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The U.S. Department of Justice’s recent report outlined problems they found within the Louisville Metro Police Department.

One of the most glaring problems was its discriminatory practices toward Black people.

“This report validates much of what Black communities have been saying for decades,” Jemar Tisby said.

Tisby is a history professor at Simmons College of Kentucky, a historically Black college in downtown Louisville.

He said it’s a cause rooted in hundreds of years of history, though at the same time, it’s easy to spot at the surface.

Congregation members at the predominantly Black Bates Memorial Baptist Church said they were less than surprised by the DOJ’s findings.

“They heard exactly what they have been experiencing as a community,” Bates Pastor F. Bruce Williams said, “and we have experienced as a people forever.”

Williams and Tisby agree: this isn’t new information. It’s not information they’re even asking for. It’s imagination.

“You’ll hear a lot of talk around re-imagining public safety,” Tisby said, “and I think that’s right on.”

Tisby said though he’s a professor of history, what’s happening now right before his mostly students’ eyes, he’ll need to take class time to address.

“I think it’s just the responsible thing to do,” he said. “Our students undoubtedly have heard of the report, are trying to make sense of it.”

The report from the DOJ lists a number of suggestions for Louisville Metro Government, but the question remains whether it’ll result in tangible change, which is what Pastor Williams is asking for.

“Now that you know what we’ve been telling you all along,” he said, “what are you going to do now?”

Louisville Metro police have made a number of changes since the police killing of Breonna Taylor in 2020, including the ban of no-knock warrants.

The DOJ acknowledged there has been at least some effort in making substantive changes.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent...
DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD, city government
Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen
Georgetown teen found safe

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Over time, inflation has raised the cost of food, and now school districts are feeling the...
School districts seek additional funding for nutrition programs
Over time, inflation has raised the cost of food, and now school districts are feeling the...
School districts seek additional funding for nutrition programs
One of the most glaring problems was the department's discriminatory practices toward Black...
Black leaders unsurprised by DOJ findings into Louisville Metro Police