Chad Johnson has a new job

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:09 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson has a new job, and it’s taking him back to college.

The former wide receiver is now the ambassador and consultant for the Florida A&M University Athletics Department, the school announced Wednesday.

Johnson, who is a Miami, Florida, native, will take part in special projects to help Florida A&M athletics, according to the university.

It has been a busy year for Johnson.

In January, the former Bengals star got engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado.

The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter.

The former Bengals’ wide receiver has been dating Rosado since 2020, and the pair had their first child together in January 2021, Serenity Paula Johnson.

Rosado is best known for her role in Netflix’s spin-off show “Selling Tampa,” a business-mixed-with-pleasure reality TV show featuring an all-female black-owned agency in Tampa, Florida. She is also the CEO of Allure Realty Florida and Allure Realty Miami.

As of now, it is unknown when the pair intends to get married.

