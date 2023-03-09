Cocaine seized during traffic stop near Seymour, Nevada man arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police said a man from Las Vegas was arrested on drug charges after cocaine and money was seized during a traffic stop on I-65 near Seymour, Indiana on Tuesday.

Officials said the investigation began around 12:30 p.m. when Master Trooper Randel Miller conducted a traffic stop on a Honda.

During the traffic stop, Miller said he became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place.

According to the release, Miller sent out his K-9 “Bosco” who alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.

During the search, troopers located around two kilos of suspected cocaine along with about $8,000.

The driver, Jhonatan Carrillo, 27, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested and incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail on initial charges of Dealing in Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine and Operating While Never Having Received a Valid Driver’s License.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.