Crime Stoppers: They stole a mini-excavator and the trailer it was on

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the early morning hours of February 25, 2023 a trailer and construction equipment were stolen from Bowling Green business.

Police say video surveillance shows a mid-size SUV pulling into the parking lot before the suspect backs up to the trailer, connects it to h is vehicle and drives off.

The trailer contained several pieces of construction-related equipment, including a yellow Gehl Z-17 mini-excavator.

The thief was last seen traveling west on Russellville Rodd near I-165. Police say it appears to be a light-colored SUV, possibly a GMC.

