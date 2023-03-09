Contact Troubleshooters
Deputies: Registered sex offender fled to Michigan following child pornography investigation

Gaston County deputies traveled to Michigan to bring him back to North Carolina.
William Sedich
William Sedich(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GASTON CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office recently went to Michigan to bring back an alleged sex offender facing more charges involving children.

Deputies were called about a registered sex offender, William Sedich, who was around children in a neighborhood.

An investigation revealed he had child pornography on a laptop but by that time, he had left for Michigan, deputies said.

Michigan officers were able to find and arrest Sedich. Gaston County deputies went to Michigan to bring him back.

Sedich was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

[Read also: Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019]

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

