Deputies: Registered sex offender fled to Michigan following child pornography investigation

GASTON CO., N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office recently went to Michigan to bring back an alleged sex offender facing more charges involving children.

Deputies were called about a registered sex offender, William Sedich, who was around children in a neighborhood.

An investigation revealed he had child pornography on a laptop but by that time, he had left for Michigan, deputies said.

Michigan officers were able to find and arrest Sedich. Gaston County deputies went to Michigan to bring him back.

Sedich was charged with eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the third degree.

[Read also: Gaston County man facing rape charges stemming from 2019]

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.