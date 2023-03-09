Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Experience Thunder over Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s...
Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s famous air show and fireworks.(ADELBERG | Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests looking for a location to experience Thunder over Louisville will be able to do so this year at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Thunder at the Kentucky Center, located at 501 West Main Street, returns on April 22 with doors opening at 2 p.m., according to a release.

Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s famous air show and fireworks, offering great views from three levels of the Kentucky Center building.

In addition, live entertainment at the center from Redline Performing Arts and the Juggernaut Jug Band will keep guests entertained all day, the Kentucky Center said.

Pegasus Pins will allow guests to access the outdoor vendor area on the Belvedere offering food and concessions.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger, and will go on sale on March 10 at noon.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent...
DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD, city government
Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen
Georgetown teen found safe
The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters...
Bourbon & Beyond announces headlining acts for 2023 festival

Latest News

The University of Louisville men’s basketball team was taken down by Boston College in the...
Cards fall short in first round of ACC Tournament, losing 80-62
Four Roses and the Kentucky Derby Festival are partnering to find the best mint julep recipe...
Several Louisville-area bartenders compete for best mint julep recipe
Churchill Downs
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs, Brown Forman celebrating Secretariat’s 50th anniversary
This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic triple crown sweep.
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders