Experience Thunder over Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Guests looking for a location to experience Thunder over Louisville will be able to do so this year at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts.

Thunder at the Kentucky Center, located at 501 West Main Street, returns on April 22 with doors opening at 2 p.m., according to a release.

Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s famous air show and fireworks, offering great views from three levels of the Kentucky Center building.

In addition, live entertainment at the center from Redline Performing Arts and the Juggernaut Jug Band will keep guests entertained all day, the Kentucky Center said.

Pegasus Pins will allow guests to access the outdoor vendor area on the Belvedere offering food and concessions.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children 12 and younger, and will go on sale on March 10 at noon.

For more information, click or tap here.

