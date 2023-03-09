Contact Troubleshooters
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Somerset Police Department captain was indicted on nearly two dozen charges.

Michael Correll was indicted on Wednesday.

Correll’s facing 22 charges, including abuse of public trust, official misconduct, third-degree burglary and trafficking charges.

Correll retired from the Somerset Police Department on November 1, 2022. The indictment says Correll kept keys and keycards after he retired and used them to get into city hall on a number of occasions to commit crimes.

He served many roles over the years for Somerset Police, including administrative commander field training officer and more.

State police say they began investigating in early January after the Somerset police chief became aware of suspicious activity involving the retired captain.

“On a professional level, doing the right thing is not always easy but it is the right thing to do,” said Chief William Hunt. “So, we are doing our job transparently and fully. Assisting state police with the investigation. On a personal level, it is difficult working with someone for many years and discovering something like this.”

The indictment accuses Correll of destroying, altering or removing evidence in several investigations and also says he stole drugs from the med-return box and the evidence room.

Correll had been in law enforcement for about 20 years, working for the Stanford and Somerset police departments.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

