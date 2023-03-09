FORECAST: Another Chilly Night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Another morning in the 20s and 30s on Thursday

Rain chances rise Thursday night with our next system

Rain and even some snow possible by late weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds roll back in during the overnight hours. Temperatures have cooled back into the 30s and lower 40s... expect that number to drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s by early Thursday morning.

The first part of the day is generally dry, but rain chances will increase after sunset Thursday. Scattered showers will move through during the evening and overnight hours.

Highs during the day will be a bit milder in the mid to upper 50s. Rain will be widespread Thursday night, likely exiting before the morning commute on Friday as temperatures only drop into the 40s.

Friday is a cloudy and cooler day behind the area of low pressure that will pass through during the early morning hours. Expect highs only in the 40s Friday afternoon with abundant cloud cover. Winds will gust up to 40 MPH during the day.

Saturday looks quiet and cool in the 40s with a mostly cloudy sky.

Early Sunday morning is when we’ll watch our next system move in, this time not only packing a decent rain chance but also a chance for snow wet snow north of the I-64 corridor.

While a light snow accumulation can’t be ruled out in Southern Indiana Sunday morning, warm ground temperatures and air temperatures above freezing will keep impacts slim to none.

This is certainly a more winter-like forecast than what we’ve seen lately!

