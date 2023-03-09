FORECAST: Light rain returns this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain showers expected this evening/early Friday morning

Friday looks to be blustery/cold day

Rain and some some possible pre-dawn Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will continue to increase with light rain breaking out west to east as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will at least have the chance to warm well into the 50s this afternoon.

Rain showers track through the region tonight, exiting before the Friday morning commute. Temperatures fall into the 30s and low 40s overnight.

Friday looks mainly cloudy and quite cold at times when considering the wind chills. Prepare for a blustery day with temperatures struggling to warm much at all after dropping into the 40s during the morning hours.

Mostly cloudy skies remain Friday night. Expect lows in the 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks quiet, cool, and cloudy with highs in the 40s and low 50s. We’ll watch our next system move in Sunday, bringing a chance for not only rain but also a chance of wet snow north of the I-64 corridor. Stay close to the WAVE Weather App the latest information.

