Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Showers arrive this evening, rain and snow chance Saturday night

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light to moderate showers arrive tonight, exit before Friday morning commute
  • Chilly Friday, not quite as cool on Saturday
  • Rain and wet snow likely Saturday night into early Sunday, slushy accumulation possible for some

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers moving in closer to sunset this evening will continue on and off until just after midnight, exiting well before the Friday morning commute.

Rainfall totals will generally be a quarter to a third of an inch. Lows will be in the 40s.

Friday is a blustery, cloudy day in the 40s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph at times, adding to the wintry feel to the day. A rogue sprinkle can’t be ruled out on Friday, especially north of Louisville.

Friday night looks mostly cloudy, but we’ll see clouds break up somewhat heading into Saturday morning as lows drop in to the 30s.

Saturday is a mostly cloudy but not as cool day as we top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A rain and snow shower chance will arrive closer to sunset, so wrap up your outdoor plans before dinner to stay dry!

Rain and wet snow arriving Saturday night into early Sunday morning will come with few impacts other than wet roads. A wet, slushy, and brief snow accumulation of less than 1″ is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces northeast of Louisville, however.

By Sunday afternoon, we’ll be drying out as temperatures only top out in the 40s.

Additional light snow showers are possible on Monday as energy swooping southward on the backside of the weekend system arrives. Hello, winter.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, March 9, 2023

Most Read

Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent...
DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD, city government
Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen
Georgetown teen found safe
The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters...
Bourbon & Beyond announces headlining acts for 2023 festival

Latest News

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Thursday, March 9, 2023
People still without power 5 days after historic wind storm
People still without power 5 days after historic wind storm
Power outage update after historic windstorm
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, March 8, 2023