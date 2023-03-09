FORECAST: Showers arrive this evening, rain and snow chance Saturday night

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light to moderate showers arrive tonight, exit before Friday morning commute

Chilly Friday, not quite as cool on Saturday

Rain and wet snow likely Saturday night into early Sunday, slushy accumulation possible for some

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers moving in closer to sunset this evening will continue on and off until just after midnight, exiting well before the Friday morning commute.

Rainfall totals will generally be a quarter to a third of an inch. Lows will be in the 40s.

Friday is a blustery, cloudy day in the 40s. Winds will gust up to 35 mph at times, adding to the wintry feel to the day. A rogue sprinkle can’t be ruled out on Friday, especially north of Louisville.

Friday night looks mostly cloudy, but we’ll see clouds break up somewhat heading into Saturday morning as lows drop in to the 30s.

Saturday is a mostly cloudy but not as cool day as we top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A rain and snow shower chance will arrive closer to sunset, so wrap up your outdoor plans before dinner to stay dry!

Rain and wet snow arriving Saturday night into early Sunday morning will come with few impacts other than wet roads. A wet, slushy, and brief snow accumulation of less than 1″ is possible on grassy and elevated surfaces northeast of Louisville, however.

By Sunday afternoon, we’ll be drying out as temperatures only top out in the 40s.

Additional light snow showers are possible on Monday as energy swooping southward on the backside of the weekend system arrives. Hello, winter.

