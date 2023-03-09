Former Concord, NBA star Shawn Kemp being released following arrest

(WNDU)
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
TACOMA, Wash. (WNDU/AP) - No charges are immediately being filed against former NBA star and Concord alumnus Shawn Kemp following his arrest in a drive-by shooting in Washington, prosecutors said Thursday.

According to The Associated Press, Kemp, 53, was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Tacoma, online jail records show. No one was injured in the shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Faber, a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an emailed statement on Thursday afternoon that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

Tacoma police said they arrested a 53-year-old man after a shooting in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, but a spokeswoman on Thursday did not confirm whether that was Kemp. The shooting followed an altercation between people in two vehicles; one car fled and a gun was recovered, police said.

At Concord, Kemp was a four-year starter for boys basketball team. He holds the school’s career, season, and game scoring records. According to the Elkhart County Sports Hall of Fame, he’s the county’s all-time leading career scorer.

In the NBA, Kemp was a six-time All-Star who made a name for himself with the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland, and Orlando.

