Former NBA star, Concord alumnus Shawn Kemp arrested for alleged drive-by in Tacoma

Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between...
Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle. The Storm won 74-71. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Matt Loch
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (WNDU) - Former NBA star and Concord alumnus Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday and booked into a jail in Washington state in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma.

According to Tacoma Police, an altercation started between occupants of two vehicles which led to shots being fired. One car fled from the scene and no injuries were reported.

Kemp was a six-time NBA All-Star, making a name for himself with the Seattle Supersonics, who drafted him in 1989.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Cards fall short in first round of ACC Tournament, losing 80-62

Updated: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST
|
By Dustin Vogt
The University of Louisville men’s basketball team was taken down by Boston College in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Digital Derby Guide

9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs, Brown Forman celebrating Secretariat’s 50th anniversary

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST
|
By Julia Huffman
This year is the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s historic triple crown sweep.

Derby

9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders

Updated: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST
9 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders

News

Inside the Cards: Mar. 4 2023

Updated: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST
Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Director Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates.

Basketball

JCPS regional basketball tournament games postponed

Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
|
By Quenton Robertson
The severe weather on Friday not only canceled school for JCPS, but it also delayed regional basketball tournament games.

Latest News

Sports

Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST
|
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.

Top Story

Kentucky Derby Festival announces Thunder Over Louisville theme

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST
|
By WAVE Staff
The announcement was made Thursday.

Sports

Louisville Bats begin 2023 single game ticket sales

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST
|
By Charles Gazaway
The Bats home opener is Tuesday, April 4.

High-school

Proposed bill would require AEDs, CPR training at Ky. schools and sporting events

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST
|
By Sean Baute
House Bill 331 would force school boards to put coaches and chaperones through necessary AED and CPR training.

Louisville Metro

Louisville City FC tickets now on sale

Updated: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST
|
By Michael Caldwell
The 2023 home matches have a number of theme nights for fans.

Digital Derby Guide

10 Weeks to Derby: Churchill Downs shares more Derby contenders

Updated: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
|
By Dustin Vogt
This week’s focus was on a horse named Confidence Game, which won the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park with 18-1 odds and earned 50 points in the series.