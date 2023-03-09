Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Georgetown considering building fourth fire station

Georgetown considering building fourth fire station
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department is looking to expand its footprint with a fourth station.

“I think it’s just a great time right now for this to happen,” said Chief Tim Thompson.

He says this is for several reasons. Perhaps one of the biggest is Georgetown’s rapid growth.

Thompson says the new station would be built on Lexus Way. He says having a station in this location will help them with response times to the areas that are growing, like Business Park and near the Toyota plant.

It will cost about $3.2 million. Thompson says it’s up to the council to determine how it will be funded.

“We will be hiring 12 people, so we will have to do a lot of recruiting,” said Thompson.

Some recruits are already in training. Thompson says the new station will have one firetruck and a crew of four. He’s hopeful a federal grant, called the Safer Grant, will help pay for their new hires’ salaries and benefits.

“It’s more opportunity for our guys and gals to be able to advance in their career,” Thompson said. “This will then allow for three more captain positions.”

He says the new station is part of an overall consolidation within the department. He says it also saves taxpayer dollars.

“This is something that we’ve talked about for a long time. We’re hopeful that it happens,” Thompson said.

Thompson says at next Monday’s council meeting, they’re expected to vote on a resolution to move forward with the building. If it passes, Thompson says construction would be done in early 2025.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Crystal Dam
Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Texas man arrested near Louisville after more than 100 pounds of cocaine seized
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok

Latest News

Several Louisville-area churches will be participating in fish fry season this year.
Fish fry season in Louisville has returned; here’s where to go
Buechel Bypass Bridge scheduled to close over weekend for repairs
A cloudy sky over New Albany, Indiana.
FORECAST: Cold, blustery afternoon
A Hardin County man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of having sex with a...
Fort Knox man charged with rape of juvenile victim
Louisville Gas & Electric crews continue working on getting power restored in the community on...
LG&E crews restore power for most customers following early March wind gusts