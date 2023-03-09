Contact Troubleshooters
Illinois woman accused of spraying children with ‘Counter Assault Bear Deterrent Grizzly Tough Pepper Spray’

Vicki Dickinson is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child under 13
Vicki Dickinson is charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery of a child under 13(Jersey County, Illinois Sheriff)
By Meghan McKinzie
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Vicki R. Dickinson of Brighton, Illinois, is accused of spraying children with “Counter Assault Bear Deterrent Grizzly Tough Pepper Spray.”

Dickinson, 63, allegedly sprayed the children, ages 11 months and 5 years, while they were inside a car on March 4. The incident reportedly took place during a dispute with family members.

According to authorities, the children received medical treatment at the scene, and the 11-month-old was hospitalized.

The Jersey County Sheriff’s Department arrested Dickinson at the scene. She was charged with domestic battery and aggravated battery for allegedly causing bodily harm to children.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

