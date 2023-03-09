Contact Troubleshooters
Jeffersontown police arrest southern Texas man after 110 lbs. of cocaine seized

The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas, after 110 lbs. of cocaine was seized in Kentucky on March 8, 2023. Photo provided by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Texas, man was arrested after the seizure of 50 kilos (110 lbs.) in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

The Jeffersontown Police Department took 44-year-old Brownsville resident Eduardo Javier Tapia into custody on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders will be providing an update on this investigation on Thursday at 2 p.m. We will be livestreaming that event through WAVE Now.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

