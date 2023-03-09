Jeffersontown police arrest southern Texas man after 110 lbs. of cocaine seized

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A southern Texas, man was arrested after the seizure of 50 kilos (110 lbs.) in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

The Jeffersontown Police Department took 44-year-old Brownsville resident Eduardo Javier Tapia into custody on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and Jeffersontown Police Chief Richard Sanders will be providing an update on this investigation on Thursday at 2 p.m. We will be livestreaming that event through WAVE Now.

