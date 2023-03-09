Kentucky Derby Festival getting ready for first event of the season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has its first event of the season coming up.

On Thursday, March 16, the day before Saint Patrick’s Day, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a bourbon-inspired cuisine and cocktails with a 2023 Festival imagery preview at Mellwood Art Center.

One of the highlights is the 2023 Official Poster public debut. Those who attend have the chance to meet Liesl Long Chaintreuil, the artist of the poster, and can buy a poster and have it personalized by the Louisville native, according to a release.

Those who attend can also bid on unique custom-framed posters created by local framers during a silent auction and the 2023 Official Merchandise Line will be unveiled as well.

