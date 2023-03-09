Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Kentucky Derby Festival getting ready for first event of the season

Kentucky Derby Festival
Kentucky Derby Festival
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Derby Festival has its first event of the season coming up.

On Thursday, March 16, the day before Saint Patrick’s Day, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be a bourbon-inspired cuisine and cocktails with a 2023 Festival imagery preview at Mellwood Art Center.

One of the highlights is the 2023 Official Poster public debut. Those who attend have the chance to meet Liesl Long Chaintreuil, the artist of the poster, and can buy a poster and have it personalized by the Louisville native, according to a release.

Those who attend can also bid on unique custom-framed posters created by local framers during a silent auction and the 2023 Official Merchandise Line will be unveiled as well.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green posted a video of several residents participating in...
Rihanna, JAY-Z send flowers to Ky. senior living facility following viral TikTok
A Louisville man is facing attempted human trafficking charges after being arrested by police...
Louisville man facing attempted human trafficking charges
The report focused on the Fischer/Conrad administration indicates the reason for a consent...
DOJ’s report find numerous discriminatory practices within LMPD, city government
Deputies searching for missing Georgetown teen
Georgetown teen found safe
The Bourbon & Beyond music and bourbon festival is returning in September with what promoters...
Bourbon & Beyond announces headlining acts for 2023 festival

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Noe Middle School
Security raised at Noe Middle School after pellet gun found in student’s bag
Guests will be able to spend the day at the Kentucky Center taking in the action of Thunder’s...
Experience Thunder over Louisville at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts
The Jeffersontown Police Department arrested Eduardo Javier Tapia, 44, of Brownsville, Texas,...
Jeffersontown police arrest southern Texas man after 110 lbs. of cocaine seized