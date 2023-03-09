Louisville’s Urban League shares thoughts on DOJ investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two years ago, the Department of Justice (DOJ) opened an investigation into Louisville Metro and LMPD about their policing practices.

On Wednesday, March 8, the DOJ released its findings and concluded that Louisville Metro and LMPD violated the constitution and laws of the United States.

Specifically, the 86-page report describes discriminatory behaviors and racial disparities throughout LMPD’s documented enforcement activities including stops, searches, and arrests.

“If your job is to protect and serve all the citizens of Louisville, we expect that,” said Dr. Kish Cumi Price, President, CEO of Louisville’s Urban League. “There should be no difference in how we are treated.”

The DOJ’s report says that LMPD treats black people differently from white people who engage in similar behavior.

Based on their annual reports, LMPD was aware of this trend and did not modify its discriminatory practices, and declined to release reports of continuing disparities.

The report says “LMPD defended its reliance on pretextual enforcement by citing violent crimes rates in predominantly black neighborhoods.” This means LMPD would stop individuals and speculate criminal activity. The DOJ also found this behavior from LMPD extended into areas with a low Black population.

Dr. Kish Cumi Price, Louisville’s Urban League’s CEO and President, came into her position after Breonna Taylor’s Death.

She shares the Louisville Urban League was one of many organizations encouraging individuals to share their stories with the Department of Justice. The 86-page report includes anecdotes of Black residents and their encounters with LMPD.

“It’s sickening, but it’s also sobering to have it written,” said Dr. Cumi Price. “To have a documented report of all the stories that could be documented, but there are also so many more stories we don’t know about. What we are seeing is reflective of a toxic culture. It’s not saying each officer is bad. It’s the culture that encourages the same hate that’s rampant through LMPD.”

One example in the report says LMPD stopped a black woman for a traffic stop and she felt “violated,” “harassed,” “disrespected,” and “automatically guilty before she could say hello.”

“It is heartbreaking to think about how many black lives have been taken and black people’s spirits have been annihilated over these practices that we have been calling out for a long time,” said Dr. Cumi Price. It’s got to change it has to.”

The DOJ report says members of LMPD called black people “monkey, animal, and boy.” Dr. Cumi Price says this language is rooted in racism and history.

“This is not new,” said Dr. Cumi Price. “If we would allow schools to teach the full history of how we got here, then we would know this is common behavior. The name-calling and actions that follow the hate are all documented and a part of history. If you don’t call this history out, you will continue to repeat it.”

Dr. Kish Cumi Price believes the consent decree is a critical first step. She looks forward to discussing the DOJ’s report with the mayor and other community leaders to find real solutions for the citizens of Louisville.

