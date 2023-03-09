Contact Troubleshooters
Man recovering after being shot near Churchill Downs

(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering at University of Louisville Hospital after a shooting near Churchill Downs.

The call about a reported shooting came in Wednesday about 15 minutes before midnight off Utah Avenue near William Harrison Park.

Louisville Metro police officers found a man who was hurt and said he appears to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects as the investigation continues. Anyone with information can call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

