Man stabbed in Valley Station neighborhood recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital after he was stabbed in the Valley Station neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a reported stabbing in the 5200 block of Constance Drive on Thursday around midnight. An adult male was found stabbed when they got there. Police said he appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

There are no suspects as the Louisville Metro Police Department continues to investigate the stabbing.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the crime tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

