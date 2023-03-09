Mayor, LMPD Chief express confidence heading into federal consent decree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Craig Greenberg inherited a mess left behind at the Louisville Metro Police Department. However, he does not blame the previous administration or call the Justice Department’s (DOJ) findings unfair.

“I looked at it a different way,” Greenberg said Thursday. “I looked at it as this is the Department of Justice telling our city, telling our country that there were things that happened in our city that are inexcusable, that are unacceptable. And so now how do we move forward?”

Soon to enter into a consent decree that could be remain in effect beyond their time in office, both Greenberg and interim Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel appear to be keeping both eyes on the future.

Both expressed confidence that LMPD officers’ bad behavior documented by the Justice Department is no longer happening.

“I certainly hope it’s not,” Greenberg said. “It will not be tolerated.”

“I’m confident,” Villaroel said. “I’m confident in the fact that we have embraced reform. And we have embraced the changes that we have already implemented here.”

The road to reform may not be a smooth one, however.

The River City Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) released a statement blaming “over a generation of irresponsible political leadership and failed leadership within LMPD.”

If the experience of other cities holds true, keeping officers on the job during the reforms will be a challenge.

“This is an opportunity to be a part of something special,” Greenberg said. “To be a part of a national model for how police departments reform and improve themselves and focus on continued improvement.”

“We need officers, but we never want to get into a state, and I have said this before to many a recruit class, that we get into a position where we are desperate,” Villaroel said. “We are not. We want quality individuals to join this agency.”

Greenberg said he believes the demands the DOJ places on the city will focus primarily on training. Some of those needs will be addressed in his first budget due in April.

Speaking for the rank and file, the FOP calls the Justice Department findings “unfair” and said the city should not let the report go unchallenged.

