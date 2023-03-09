Contact Troubleshooters
Police: ‘Hero’ stops to render aid for person who had been shot in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police Department is thanking a citizen who stopped to render aid to a victim who had been shot multiple times back in July.
Louisville Metro Police Department is thanking a citizen who stopped to render aid to a victim who had been shot multiple times back in July.(LMPD)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department is thanking a citizen who stopped to render aid to a victim who had been shot multiple times back in July.

Pictures were shared on LMPD’s social media pages of the man who helped a victim from an undisclosed shooting back on July 29, 2022. Police said his quick actions are the reason the victim lived.

“We don’t know much about him,” LMPD said. “We think his name is Jake. His attire and skillset would suggest he works in the healthcare field.”

Around 30 minutes after the post was shared, LMPD said they had found the man.

