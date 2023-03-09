Potential failure of Jefferson County dam could cause flooding, officials warn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Emergency Management reported a flood advisory is in effect until Friday afternoon due to possible failure of a dam near Fairdale.

Officials stated they had been in coordination with engineers of the Silver Crystal Dam at Wilson Creek, who stated dam failure could soon occur.

The state environmental cabinet reported the dam was last inspected in April 2021 and that a spokesperson gave an order to drain the creek.

Areas downstream of the dam, including South Park Road, Farmers Lane and Hornback Road are the most likely areas that could experience flooding if the dam fails, according to a notice.

Flooding is also expected to affect nearby railroad tracks running parallel to South Park Road.

The advisory is in affect until 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

