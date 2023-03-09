Contact Troubleshooters
Security raised at Noe Middle School after pellet gun found in student’s bag

Noe Middle School
Noe Middle School(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families at Noe Middle School were informed of increased security on Wednesday after a pellet gun was found in a student’s bag.

According to a letter from Noe Principal Jennifer Cave, the gun was discovered during a drug search of the building on Wednesday morning.

“We immediately followed our protocols, raised our security level, and called JCPS Police,” Cave said in the letter.

The pellet gun was confiscated, and Cave said there was no threat to students or staff.

“We want to emphasize that toys, pellet or BB guns, or any other look-alike items are not allowed on school property,” the letter reads. “The student who brought the pellet gun to school is being held accountable according to JCPS policies and procedures.”

