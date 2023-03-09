TARC asking for public to comment on proposed service changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - TARC is asking for the public to comment on changes being proposed to 10 current routes.

According to a release, these changes are being suggested to improve route efficiency and adjust service to areas where it is most needed. Service adjustments are currently set to take place on August 6, 2023.

TARC officials said there will be two open-house public meetings to discuss these changes in greater detail.

The first of these meetings is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southwest Public Library. The second meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Union Station.

TARC said public comments will be accepted through April 25 and may be submitted through mail, in person at Union Station during the public meetings, by phone at (502)585-1234 or by email to PublicComment@ridetarc.org.

To read the full plan and view maps of the proposed changes, click or tap here.

The following routes are proposed for changes:

Route 4 - Fourth Street will extend to New Cut Road to improve access to Walmart and offer a one-seat-ride from Downtown Louisville to the New Cut and Outer Loop area. Some minor adjustments to service times will also be implemented, and service to Strawberry lane will be discontinued.

Route 6 - Sixth Street will add trips to University of Louisville St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, and will reduce route frequency from 30 to 40 minutes between buses on weekdays, and from 50 to 60 minutes on weekends.

Route 10 - Dixie Rapid will be extended south of Dixie Gardens to pick up morning and afternoon trips to Watson Lane, due to Route 18 realignment to the Manslick Road area. Minor adjustments to service times on Route 10 will be implemented.

Route 18 - Dixie Highway will be rerouted to Manslick Road just north of Crums Lane, traveling along Bluegrass to Hazelwood to St. Andrews Church Rd. The route will also travel along Stonestreet Road, 3rd Street Road and Valley Station to provide service to the University of Louisville Medical Center Southwest and Jefferson Community and Technical College Southwest Campus. There will be major changes to service times, and changes in frequency on this route from 30 to 40 minutes all day.

Route 72 - Clarksville will have adjustments to service times and stop locations on weekdays, including frequency changes to 50-minutes all day. No adjustments to Saturday and Sunday service are proposed.

Route 74 Chamberlain Ln - River Ridge will provide service from Downtown Louisville to Accomack Drive, and create new, semi-express morning and afternoon service from Downtown Louisville to Westport Road. Changes to this route will also improve service to Ballard High School, and the new Veterans Hospital site.

The following routes will be discontinued:

Route 17X Bardstown Road Express will no longer operate as express service. Adequate service will be provided with current trips on local Route 17.

Route 31X Middletown Express will no longer operate as express service. Adequate service will be provided with current trips on local Route 31.

Route 40X Jeffersontown Express will no longer operate as express service; one trip has been added in the morning as a local trip. The area currently being served will continued to be covered with local Route 40 trips with this proposal, including service to Billtown Road.

Route 61X Plainview Express will be discontinued. Most of the area currently served by this route will continue to be served with this proposal by local Route 31.

